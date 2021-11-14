Parents File Religious Discrimination Complaint Over Sharyland ISD Dress Code

The Sharyland school district is the focus of a civil rights complaint filed by the parents of a 5-year-old boy who’s been suspended over his long hair.

The complaint states the family is Latino and Native American and the school district would be violating the boy’s cultural and religious beliefs by forcing him to cut his hair. The school district says the kindergartner’s long hair violates its dress code.

According to the religious discrimination complaint, the dispute began at the start of the school year when the assistant principal of Martinez Elementary School told the parents to have their son’s hair cut or he’d be punished.

The parents requested a religious exemption to the school district’s hair policy, which was refused. The boy has been placed in in-school suspension.