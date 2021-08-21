Parents Get Coached On How To Escape Mask And Vaccine Rules

Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman reads over the language of a federal disability anti-discrimination law in his office on the school campus in this Aug. 20, 2021 photo in Alsea, Ore. Thielman says parents who oppose Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's statewide school mask policy can use a part of the law to get an accommodation that would allow their children to opt out of the mandate. The proposal is part of a flurry of actions taken by public officials and community leaders to try to make it easier for people to skirt renewed mask and vaccine mandates aimed at controlling a surge of COVID-19 nationwide. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
(AP) — Across the U.S., some public officials and other community leaders are trying to help people come up with ways to get exempted from having to wear masks or get vaccinated against COVID-19. They’re offering exemption letters and other strategies for skirting such requirements. An Oregon school superintendent, for example, is telling parents they can get their children out of wearing masks by citing federal disability law. Some experts and political leaders say these attempted workarounds are dishonest and irresponsible and could undermine efforts to beat back the highly contagious delta variant.
Biden Sees Dip In Support Amid New COVID Cases: AP-NORC Poll