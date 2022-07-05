NATIONAL

Parents Of Boy, 2, Found Alone At Parade Shooting Among Dead

jsalinasBy 6 views
0
Members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park, Ill., the day after a deadly mass shooting on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Police say the gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

(AP)–The parents of a 2-year-old boy who got lost during the July 4 parade shooting in suburban Chicago are among the seven people who were killed, authorities said as friends and family mourned their lost loved ones.

Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy, 35 were fatally shot while watching the parade in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb. Their son, Aiden, became separated from them in the chaos.

Authorities identified four others who died as Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78. Every victim was from Highland Park except for Toledo-Zaragoza, who was living with his family in the city but originally came from Morelos, Mexico. Officials haven’t identified the seventh victim.

 

New Wave Of Coronavirus Cases Prompts Brownsville To Raise COVID Threat Level

Previous article

TX Congressman Backs Calls To Declare Border Crisis An Invasion

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL