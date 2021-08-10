Parents Of Dallas County Kids Join Mask Lawsuit

The parents of a dozen Dallas County children are joining the lawsuit against Governor Greg Abbott over mask mandates.

The counter claim was filed late yesterday saying Abbott’s ban on mask mandates is unconstitutional and face coverings are needed to protect students from coronavirus.

Their attorney tells The Dallas Morning News the parents are worried about sending their kids to an unsafe school environment while noting the students benefit best from in-person education. County Judge Clay Jenkins has asked a judge to stop Abbott’s executive order.