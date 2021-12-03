Parents Of Michigan Boy Charged In Oxford School Shooting

A football is left in honor of Tate Myre, one of the four victims who was killed in Tuesday's school shooting, at a memorial where family, friends, students and relatives of victims put up bouquets of flowers, candles and personalized messages near an entrance to the Oxford High School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in Oxford, Mich. A 15-year-old boy has been denied bail and moved to jail after being charged in the Michigan school shooting that killed four students and injured others.(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

A football is left in honor of Tate Myre, one of the four victims who was killed in Tuesday's school shooting, at a memorial where family, friends, students and relatives of victims put up bouquets of flowers, candles and personalized messages near an entrance to the Oxford High School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in Oxford, Mich. A 15-year-old boy has been denied bail and moved to jail after being charged in the Michigan school shooting that killed four students and injured others.(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

(AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

A prosecutor described chilling moments that day when a teacher found a drawing of a gun, a person bleeding and the words “blood everywhere” at the boy’s desk. Prosecutor Karen McDonald says Jennifer and James Crumbley committed “egregious” acts, from buying the gun for Ethan Crumbley to use and failing to intervene when they were confronted with his drawing.

Authorities say they were searching for the parents, but their lawyer says they’re returning to the area to face arraignment.