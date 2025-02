Some Houston ISD parents are planning a “sick-out” to keep their kids home in protest of the state’s management of the district. The parents stated on Monday that their kids will be stating home on Wednesday of this week.

The district’s current leadership, including Superintendent Mike Miles, was installed by the Texas Education Agency. Protest organizers say they want the state management of HISD to end, but that won’t happen until certain criteria are met to the state’s satisfaction.