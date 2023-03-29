WORLD

Paris Trash Strike Ends, Pension Protest Numbers Shrink

Demonstrators walk past burning garbage cans during a demonstration Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Paris. It's the latest round of nationwide demonstrations and strikes against unpopular pension reforms and President Emmanuel Macron's push to raise France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

(AP) — Paris authorities are cleaning up debris from the French capital’s streets following fresh anti-pension reform protests that appear to be winding down, as striking sanitation workers are set to return to work. The union representing Paris sanitation workers said its members will return to their jobs Wednesday, ending strike action that lasted from more than three weeks and resulted in heaps of uncollected trash that became a visual symbol of opposition to French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension bill. The dwindling number of protesters is seen by some as the beginning of the end of demonstrations against Macron’s raising of the retire age from 62 to 64.

 

