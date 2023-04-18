Parking Garage Partially Collapses In NYC, Killing 1

(AP) — Mayor Eric Adams says one person has been killed in the partial collapse of a parking garage in lower Manhattan’s Financial District. Five people have been injured.

The collapse happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at a three-story building a few blocks from the Brooklyn Bridge. Bystander video showed cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck.

A student at nearby Pace University, Liam Gaeta, says the collapse “felt like an earthquake.” The Fire Department says there are reports of people trapped and that searches are being conducted to make sure everyone is accounted for.