It will soon cost more to park at McAllen International Airport. The airport plans to alter its parking fees on November 1st.

Drivers will still be able to park free for up to 30 minutes, but will be charged five-dollars in the short-term parking area if they stay between 30 minutes and one hour.

Long-term parking categories and rates will also change, with a maximum charge of ten-dollars for each 24-hour period.