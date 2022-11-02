Parkland Killer To Get Life, But Families Getting Their Say

Ines Hixon, wipes away tears as she leaves the podium with her husband, Tommy Hixon, after she gave a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Tommy Hixon's father, Christopher, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

(AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is about to be sentenced to life in prison, but not before his victims’ family get to call him a monster to his face. Cruz will be sentenced Wednesday for the 2018 massacre at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. Because his jury last month could not unanimously agree that he deserves a death sentence, the judge must sentence him to life without parole. At Tuesday’s hearing, some of his victims’ family members called him a monster and a coward. Many told him that they hope his remaining life is filled with the fear and pain he inflicted on their loved ones.