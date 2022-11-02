Parkland School Killer Formally Sentenced To Life In Prison

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table during a victim impact statements at his sentencing hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

(AP) — Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been formally sentenced to life in prison without parole. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced him Wednesday for the 2018 murder of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Scherer could not sentence him to death because the jury in his recently concluded trial could not unanimously agree that he deserved execution. Before Cruz was sentenced, parents and other relatives of Cruz’s victims spent two days telling him of their anger and hate toward him. They called him evil, a coward, a monster and a subhuman.