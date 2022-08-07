Parkland Shooter’s Prosecutor Had Bloody Facts On His Side

Broward County Sheriff's Office crime lab manger George Bello hands the weapon used by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz back to Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz as he testifies during the penalty phase in Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Broward County Sheriff's Office crime lab manger George Bello hands the weapon used by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz back to Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz as he testifies during the penalty phase in Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

(AP) — The prosecutor seeking to sentence Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz to death let the facts speak for themselves as he presented his case over the last three weeks.

Former Broward County state attorney Mike Satz told the story of the 2018 massacre of 17 people by using terrifying accounts from witnesses. There were heartrending statements from families. There were chilling surveillance videos and gruesome photos.

As a capstone, there was Thursday’s jury walk-through of the building where it happened. Bloodstains and Valentine’s Day cards still clinging to the floors. He then rested his case. The trial will determine if Cruz is sentenced to death or life in prison. The defense case starts in Aug. 22.