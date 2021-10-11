Partial Results Show Pro-Iran Groups Losing Iraq Election

Election workers count ballots as they close a polling station at the end of voting in parliamentary elections, in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Polls have closed across Iraq Sunday evening in parliamentary elections that were held months ahead of schedule in response to a popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

(AP) — Preliminary results in Iraq’s elections show an alliance of pro-Iran candidates emerging as the biggest loser in the country’s national elections.

The results, posted online successively, showed the bloc of Iraq’s populist Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr maintaining the most seats in parliament, increasing his seats from 54 to over 70. The results also show turnout from Sunday’s election was 41%. That’s a record low in the post-Saddam Hussein era and down from 44% in the 2018 election.

The result signals widespread dissatisfaction and distrust in the vote. The election was held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising.