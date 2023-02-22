Parts Of Northern US Shut Down Ahead Of Winter Storm

David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. A wide swath of the Upper Midwest is bracing for a historic winter storm. The system is expected to bury parts of the region in 2 feet of snow, create dangerous blizzard conditions and bring along bitter cold temperatures. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)

David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. A wide swath of the Upper Midwest is bracing for a historic winter storm. The system is expected to bury parts of the region in 2 feet of snow, create dangerous blizzard conditions and bring along bitter cold temperatures. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)

(AP) — States in the northern plains are largely shutting down ahead of a massive winter storm that could dump up to 2 feet of snow in some areas, accompanied by strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures. Many schools throughout the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin were called off for Wednesday, ahead of the storm. Offices closed, and so did the Minnesota Legislature, which won’t reconvene until Monday. Emergency management leaders warned people to stay off the roads or face potential “whiteout” conditions due to the snow and fierce winds. The system was headed straight for the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, where 2 feet of snow or more was possible. More than a foot of snow was expected in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.