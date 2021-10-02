Party Crowds Spark Effort To Turn Down Volume In South Beach

City of Miami Beach code enforcement and police officers patrol along Ocean Drive, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. For decades, this 10-block area has been one of the most glamorized spots in the world, made cool by TV shows like Miami Vice, where the sexiest models gathered at Gianni Versace's ocean front estate and rappers wrote lines about South Beach's iconic Ocean Drive. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

City of Miami Beach code enforcement and police officers patrol along Ocean Drive, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. For decades, this 10-block area has been one of the most glamorized spots in the world, made cool by TV shows like Miami Vice, where the sexiest models gathered at Gianni Versace's ocean front estate and rappers wrote lines about South Beach's iconic Ocean Drive. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(AP) — Miami Beach wants to turn down the volume in the city’s South Beach party neighborhood. Officials cite increasingly raucous crowds, public drinking and growing violence. But efforts to curb the carousing have raised complaints about racism, classism and business practices along one of the nation’s most glamorous waterfronts. More than 1,000 people were arrested during this year’s spring break, when the city imposed a rare 8 p.m. curfew. Authorities sent military style vehicles to disperse predominantly Black crowds with rubber bullets. That prompted criticism from Black activists and spawned a parody on “Saturday Night Live.”