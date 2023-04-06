Party Switch Gives GOP Veto-Proof Control In North Carolina

(AP) — A Democrat in the North Carolina state House has switched to the Republican Party in a move that gives the GOP veto-proof control of both chambers of the legislature. Wednesday’s switch by Rep. Tricia Cotham hands Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper a setback in trying to block conservative policies in his final two years in office. The move could affect legislation on abortion, gun rights, immigration and voting. Republicans already held the number of seats in the Senate needed to override vetoes. But until Wednesday, they had been one seat shy of a similar advantage in the House. Democrats said Wednesday that Cotham had betrayed the voters in her district by the switch.