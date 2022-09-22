Passenger Arrested After Seen Punching A Flight Attendant

(AP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly punching a flight attendant during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles. Passengers and crew members restrained the man, who was caught on video slugging an American Airlines flight attendant.

The incident happened on a flight from San Jose del Cabo in Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport.

Video posted by another passenger shows the man punching a male flight attendant in the back of the head or neck as the crew member walks in the aisle. The president of the flight attendants’ union is calling it a case of dangerous, life-threatening behavior.