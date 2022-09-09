Passenger Arrested In Crash That Killed Teen

A second suspect is in custody in connection to a pickup truck that crashed into a home last month, killing a teenager and injuring her father.

White Settlement police arrested 69-year-old Peggy Cox, who authorities say was the passenger in the truck that slammed into a house on August Seventh and killed 18-year-old Katey Kirkland. Investigators say Cox and the driver of the truck, Donald Gruber, were intoxicated the night of the wreck.

Cox is also accused of grabbing the steering wheel before the crash happened. She is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.