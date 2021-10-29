Passenger Attacks, Injures American Airlines Flight Attendant

An American Airlines flight attendant is recovering after a passenger attacked her this week. The flight from New York City to California on Wednesday was diverted to Denver so the unruly passenger could be removed and arrested.

The flight attendant had apparently bumped into a passenger and apologized, but the passenger later reportedly punched her in the face twice, leaving her with facial fractures.

A spokesman for the flight attendants’ union says the problem with unruly passengers has grown worse since the pandemic started.