Passengers Hospitalized After Lufthansa Flight Experiences Turbulence

Food trays and other stuff are scattered inside the cabin as Lufthansa Flight 469 from Austin, Texas, headed to Frankfurt, Germany, that experienced “significant turbulence” and was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport, Virginia, where it landed safely Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Crews responded to the flight and took seven people to hospitals with injuries that were believed to be minor. (Ecaterina Fadhel/via AP Photo)

At least seven people are injured following a flight from Texas to Germany after their plane experienced “significant turbulence” over Tennessee.

Authorities say Lufthansa Fflight 469 was flying from Austin to Frankfurt on Wednesday when the crew reported turbulence some 37-thousand feet over Tennessee.

The flight was diverted to Washington, DC, where the injured passengers were taken to hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.