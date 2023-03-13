Passenger Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Valley woman is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter following a rollover wreck near San Juan that killed her passenger.

The pair were in a Chevrolet Silverado heading south on Cesar Chavez Road Sunday night when the driver lost control of the pickup truck south of Minnesota Road. It veered off the road and rolled.

A passenger, 51-year-old Gerardo Medina, was thrown out as the truck flipped over and died on the spot of severe head injuries. A responding DPS trooper found the driver, 46-year-old Norma Munoz, to be drunk and placed her under arrest