Passengers On German Train Overpower Knife Attacker

Police officers standing in front of a regional train in Herzogenrath, Germany, Friday, May 13, 2022. Three passengers on a regional train in Germany overpowered an Iraq-born man who wounded five people with a knife on Friday, authorities said. (Ralf Roeger/dpa via AP)

(AP) — German authorities say three passengers on a regional train have overpowered an Iraq-born man who wounded five people with a knife.

State interior minister Herbert Reul has said according to the dpa news agency that the train was traveling near the western city of Aachen when the man began attacking fellow passengers “randomly and arbitrarily. The man had been investigated for possible Islamic extremism in 2017.

Prosecutors told German news agency dpa that they had no hard evidence yet pointing to an Islamist motive for the attack. Police said the wounded were being treated at local hospitals and none of them was in life-threatening condition.