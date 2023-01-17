WORLD

Passenger’s Video Captures Last Moments Before Nepal Crash

Nepalese rescue workers inspect wreckage at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu that plummeted into a gorge Sunday killed at least 70 passengers out of the 72 on board. (AP Photo/Krishna Mani Baral)

(AP) — The twin-engine aircraft that crashed in Nepal and killed all 72 on board was co-piloted by Anju Khatiwada. Her husband had flown for the same airline and died in a 2006 plane crash.

Inside the aircraft, passenger Sonu Jaiswal was shooting smartphone footage of the plane’s descent seconds before it veered to the left and crashed into a gorge. The camera went on to record the screeching sound of an engine along with fire and smoke.

The deaths of Khatiwada and Jaiswal are part of a deadly pattern in Nepal, a country that has seen a series of air crashes over the years, with Sunday’s being the deadliest in 30 years

