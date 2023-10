A pastor in the Houston area is being accused of sexually abusing a child since she was seven years old. Authorities say 39-year-old Robert Carter assaulted the victim for several years and impregnated her when she was 16.

The victim’s father said after she gave birth, Carter took the baby and dropped them off at a fire station. According to KPRC-TV, Carter has been charged, but has yet to be taken into custody.