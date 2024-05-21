TEXAS

Pastor Is Found Guilty Of Felony Theft

A Dallas pastor’s scheme to steal three churches has landed him a 35-year prison sentence instead. Whitney Foster rejected a plea deal and was convicted this week of felony theft for a deed fraud crime connected to his attempt to gain control of three church properties.

Prosecutors say Foster was the pastor of the True Foundation Non-Denominational Church when he illegally tried to take over the First Christian Church of Lancaster and two others. The jury found Foster committed felony theft of 300-thousand dollars.

The Lancaster church congregation dates back 170 years, making it one of the oldest in continuous service in the state.

