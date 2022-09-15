NATIONAL

Pastor-Led Group Seeks Missing Migrants In Border Desert

Óscar Andrade prays early, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 in the Ironwood Forest National Monument near Marana, Ariz., before searching for a missing Honduran migrant. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto)

(AP) — This summer has been especially lethal for migrants crossing the US-Mexican border illegally. In Arizona, migrants who get sick or injured while walking dozens of miles of essentially uninhabited desert washes and mountains in torrid heat are often abandoned by their smugglers.

Oscar Andrade, who heads a group that provides recovery efforts for families of missing migrants, compares his photo of a worn shoe next to a human skull, top, with a photo of the same brand of shoe sent by a relative of a missing Mexican migrant, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. During the pastor’s fourth search for the missing man, he found his ID card in a wallet 40 feet from skeletal remains picked clean by animals deep in the Tohono O’odham Reservation. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell’Orto)

Forensic experts estimate 80% of those who die are never found, identified or recovered. But one Pentecostal pastor in Tucson and his small group of volunteers is trying to bring comfort to missing migrants’ families by going on grueling desert hikes to find traces of their relatives.

Óscar Andrade has received more than 400 calls from distressed families since March alone – and found nearly 50 remains since last year.

 

