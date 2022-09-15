Pastor-Led Group Seeks Missing Migrants In Border Desert

(AP) — This summer has been especially lethal for migrants crossing the US-Mexican border illegally. In Arizona, migrants who get sick or injured while walking dozens of miles of essentially uninhabited desert washes and mountains in torrid heat are often abandoned by their smugglers.

Forensic experts estimate 80% of those who die are never found, identified or recovered. But one Pentecostal pastor in Tucson and his small group of volunteers is trying to bring comfort to missing migrants’ families by going on grueling desert hikes to find traces of their relatives.

Óscar Andrade has received more than 400 calls from distressed families since March alone – and found nearly 50 remains since last year.