Doctors have transplanted a pig heart into a living human recipient. The University of Maryland Medical Center said in a news release Friday that the patient, 58-year-old Lawrence Faucette, is now breathing on his own and his heart is functioning well.

He had end-stage heart disease and told the hospital in an internal interview before the surgery that his “only real hope left” was to go forward with the experimental transplant. The FDA approved the surgery under its “compassionate use” program.