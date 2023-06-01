TEXAS

Patrick Critical Of Abbott For Governor’s Support Of House Tax Cut Bill

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is calling out Gov. Greg Abbott for the governor’s support of the Texas House for passing its property tax relief bill. Patrick sent a long tweet on Tuesday in which he said Abbott was “misinformed about the roles of the executive and legislative branches of government.”

The House and Senate differed throughout the regular session over the best way to bring about property tax relief.

The House favored a cap on property appraisal increases, while the Senate wanted to increase the homestead exemption. As Tuesday’s special session started, the House passed its own plan and adjourned.

