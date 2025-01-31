Patrick Indicates Willingness To Work With Burrows

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says he hopes he and House Speaker Dustin Burrows will be able to work well together. Patrick presides over the Texas Senate, and has criticized the process by which Burrows became the speaker. At a townhall in Austin on Tuesday evening, Patrick told a conservative audience he’ll give Burrows “an opportunity to succeed.”

Most of the House GOP Caucus supported David Cook for speaker, but Burrows was elected with the help of Democratic House members on the first day of the legislative session.