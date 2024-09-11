Patrick Issues Directives To Texas Senate For Next Legislative Priorities

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is adding to his list of priorities he wants the Texas Senate to consider in the 2025 legislative session. Patrick oversees the Senate and has considerable say-so over what bills it passes.

On Tuesday, he released a round of directives for Senate committees, dealing with the way the state conducts runoff elections, the possibility of outlawing masked protests, and the continuation of the state’s banning of DEI hiring programs in universities, among other matters.

Patrick had issued another list of 57 items to the Senate earlier this year covering school vouchers, property tax relief, and the power grid.