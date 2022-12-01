Patrick Lists Texas GOP Legislative Priorities For 2023 Session

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says property tax relief, the state’s electric grid, and border security are among his legislative priorities in the 2023 session.

Patrick listed 21 priorities on Wednesday, which also included law enforcement, education, school security, mental health facilities, and election integrity.

Patrick, who presides over the Senate, says the state legislature will start the next session in January with a 27-billion-dollar budget surplus. He says some of that surplus will fund increased homestead exemptions in order to lower property taxes.