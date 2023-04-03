Patrick, Phelan Still At Odds Over Best Way To Cut Property Taxes

The two top Republicans in the Texas Legislature strongly disagree about the best way to cut property taxes in the state. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick prefers to raise the homestead exemption on school district property taxes, with an even larger exemption for seniors.

House Speaker Dade Phelan wants to limit how much the value of a homeowner’s residence taxed by school districts can increase each year. Patrick and Phelan each claim the other’s plan doesn’t do enough to cut taxes. Both are doubling down, and compromise looks difficult.