Patrick Places 25 Priority Bills Before Texas Senate

The first 25 of 40 expected priority bills for the current legislative session are now before the Texas Senate.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who serves as president of the Senate, announced the bills on Wednesday. Some of them are routine and usually bipartisan items like the state budget. Others reflect Republican priorities such as displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools and ending drag queen storytimes.

Patrick said the Texas Senate resisted the Biden administration for four years, and is now ready to support President Trump.