Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is reportedly receiving large contributions from a political action committee that supports Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The latest campaign finance reports indicate that the Defend Texas Liberty PAC has given Patrick a million-dollar donation and a two-million-dollar loan in the past month. That makes the group Patrick’s biggest financial supporter since June 19th.

Patrick will preside over Paxton’s impeachment trial in the Texas Senate, starting September 5th.