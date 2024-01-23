Paxton Again Files Motion To Prevent His Deposition In Whistleblower Case

Attorney General Ken Paxton is again seeking a protective order to prevent his upcoming deposition in a wrongful termination lawsuit. The plaintiffs are four ex-aides who say they were unjustly fired for telling the FBI about Paxton’s possible misuse of his office to help a friend and campaign donor.

A State District judge on Friday kept in place an earlier court mandate requiring Paxton’s deposition to occur by February 9th. On Friday, Paxton filed a motion in state District Court seeking a protective order to quash the deposition.