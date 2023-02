Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is agreeing to a multi-million-dollar settlement in a whistleblower lawsuit.

Paxton has reportedly agreed to pay three-point-three million dollars and apologize to four former employees that were fired after accusing him of committing crimes. Paxton has also agreed to retract a statement on the Attorney General’s website claiming the four were “rogue employees.”

The settlement must be approved by the Texas Legislature since it will be paid for with public money.