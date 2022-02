Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he is launching an investigation into TikTok. On Friday, Paxton issued two civil investigative demands to the social media app over potential facilitation of human trafficking and child privacy violations.

The A-G claims TikTok may be complicit in child exploitation and sex trafficking among other serious crimes. KXAN reports the C-I-D is requesting documents from TikTok’s parent company about procedures to prevent and report child exploitation.