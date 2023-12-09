Paxton Appeals Ruling To Make Uvalde Evidence Public

File photo: Surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman, authorities stage in a hallway as they respond to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

File photo: Surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman, authorities stage in a hallway as they respond to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Attorney General Ken Paxton is filing an appeal after a judge ruled that additional evidence related to the 2022 Uvalde school shooting be made public before the end of the year.

A District Judge’s ruling in late November required the records to be unsealed within 20 days, but Paxton’s appeal puts that on hold. A number of media outlets in the state and throughout the U.S. have sued the Texas Department of Public Safety to release evidence, such as statements by officers and video of police response to the school when the shooting was reported.

State Senator Roland Gutierrez is accusing Paxton of trying to protect Department of Public Safety officers.