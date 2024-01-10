Paxton Appeals To State Supreme Court Over Testimony

State Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the State Supreme Court to block a lower courts order that he give testimony in a whistleblowers’ lawsuit.

Paxton was ordered by a Travis County court to give a deposition in the case last month. He appealed that ruling, but the Texas Third Court of Appeals denied his request to overturn the decision. That prompted him to turn to the Supreme Court. The lawsuit contends several high-ranking officials in Paxton’s office were fired in retaliation after they reported him in to the FBI for alleged bribery and abuse of power.

The suit had been settled, but when the legislature refused to fund that three-point-three million dollar agreement, the suit was reinstated. The accusations in the suit were the basis for Paxton’s impeachment last year. He was the acquitted in a Senate trial in September.