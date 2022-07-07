Paxton Asks Court To Toss Lawsuit Over His Challenge To 2020 Election Result

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit related to his challenge of the 2020 presidential election result.

Paxton claims the lawsuit by the State Bar of Texas is both unconstitutional and politically motivated. District Judge Casey Blair of Kaufman County is hearing the State Bar’s complaint. Paxton petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court a month after the election, asking the justices to void Joe Biden’s victories in four swing states.

The Court declined, saying Texas lacked standing to sue over other states’ election results.