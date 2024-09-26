Paxton Asks SCOTX To Allow Guns At State Fair

The Texas Attorney General says he is continuing his fight against the gun ban at the State Fair that gets underway tomorrow. Ken Paxton filed new paperwork with the State Supreme Court yesterday, going forward using the same argument that failed in two of the state’s lower courts.

A Dallas judge and the 15th Court of Appeals have upheld the ban. State Fair attorneys counter that they are a non-profit organization and may set their own guidelines with respect to the carrying of firearms into the fair. Fair officials reacted to last year’s shooting by establishing a no guns policy this year. Paxton says the ban violates state law.