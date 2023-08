Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawyers are trying to defeat all 16 impeachment articles he faces without a trial.

Paxton’s legal team filed 13 motions by Saturday’s deadline, claiming that the trial shouldn’t happen because the charges are confusing, nonimpeachable, or lacking in evidence. The Texas House has until next week to formally challenge the motions.

The Senate is scheduled to start the trial on September 5th. Paxton has been suspended since late May, when the House impeached him.