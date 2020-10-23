Paxton Case Headed Back To Collin County

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud case is headed back to North Texas. A Houston judge said today he would defer to another court’s ruling on moving the case to Collin County.

Paxton was indicted in Collin County in 2015 but has never seen a jury due to a fight over jurisdiction. The case was moved to Harris County in 2017 because prosecutors believe they cannot get a fair trial in Collin County which is where Paxton is from. Paxton’s attorneys have argued a previous judge was not authorized to make the change of venue.