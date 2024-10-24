Paxton Continues Fight Over State Fair’s Gun Ban

Attorney General Ken Paxton is planning to continue his fight over the State Fair of Texas’ gun ban. Paxton filed a motion to dismiss his appeal tied to his ongoing challenge of the rule on Monday, a day after the annual celebration in Dallas ended.

However, the state is expected to move forward with the case in trial court. Paxton says Texans have a right to lawfully carry and the city of Dallas has no authority to contract their rights away to a private entity. The firearm ban was put in place following a shooting at the fair that injured three people.