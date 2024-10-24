TEXAS

Paxton Continues Fight Over State Fair’s Gun Ban

jsalinasBy 124 views
0
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Attorney General Ken Paxton is planning to continue his fight over the State Fair of Texas’ gun ban. Paxton filed a motion to dismiss his appeal tied to his ongoing challenge of the rule on Monday, a day after the annual celebration in Dallas ended.

However, the state is expected to move forward with the case in trial court. Paxton says Texans have a right to lawfully carry and the city of Dallas has no authority to contract their rights away to a private entity. The firearm ban was put in place following a shooting at the fair that injured three people.

Southwest To Restructure Leadership Following Settlement

Previous article

Suspects Arrested Following San Antonio Hotel Standoff

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS