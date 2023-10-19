Paxton Defense Lawyer Announces Run For Texas House

A member of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment defense team is running for a seat in the Texas House.

Dallas-area attorney J. Mitch Little filed a campaign treasurer appointment on Tuesday. The move signals his intent to run against incumbent GOP Rep. Kronda Thimesch of Lewisville for the House District 65 seat in North Texas.

Little resigned in August as Thimesch’s campaign treasurer and will now run against his former boss, who was one of the many House members who voted to impeach Paxton.