Paxton: Federal Courts Shouldn’t Trust Biden Admin In Trump Docs Case

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says federal courts shouldn’t trust the Biden administration in the case involving records seized from former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida.

Paxton filed a friend of the court brief on Tuesday in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The attorneys general of ten other states joined the brief. Paxton has joined Trump in pointing out that the 2020 presidential election suffered widespread voter fraud. The FBI conducted the raid at Trump’s home on August 8th.