Paxton Goes To Texas Supreme Court In Fight Against Valley School District Mask Mandates

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has gone to the state Supreme Court in an attempt to block a judge’s action that allows seven Rio Grande Valley school districts to keep their mask-wearing mandates in place.

Paxton is asking the justices to stay the temporary restraining orders against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting local mask mandates. The TRO’s were granted by a Travis County judge last week in legal challenges to the governor’s order brought by the Brownsville, Edinburg, PSJA, La Joya, Edcouch-Elsa, Hidalgo, and Lasara ISD’s.

In his filing with the Texas Supreme Court, Paxton argues the governor’s order, issued under the Texas Disaster Act, takes precedence over local emergency orders.