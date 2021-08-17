LOCAL

Paxton Goes To Texas Supreme Court In Fight Against Valley School District Mask Mandates

FILE - Texas State's Attorney General Ken Paxton (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez File)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has gone to the state Supreme Court in an attempt to block a judge’s action that allows seven Rio Grande Valley school districts to keep their mask-wearing mandates in place.

Paxton is asking the justices to stay the temporary restraining orders against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting local mask mandates. The TRO’s were granted by a Travis County judge last week in legal challenges to the governor’s order brought by the Brownsville, Edinburg, PSJA, La Joya, Edcouch-Elsa, Hidalgo, and Lasara ISD’s.

In his filing with the Texas Supreme Court, Paxton argues the governor’s order, issued under the Texas Disaster Act, takes precedence over local emergency orders.

