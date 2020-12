Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton believes Harris County waited too long to tell the state it was making a new elections office. Paxton sent a letter to the county last week saying commissioners missed the three-day-deadline to inform the Secretary of State’s Office of the move in August.

Paxton says commissioners need to rescind Isabel Longoria’s appointment as Election Administrator. He also told them they have until December 9th to fix the problem or face potential court action.