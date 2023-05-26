TEXAS

Paxton Impeachment Filing Comes After Investigation

FILE - Texas State's Attorney General Ken Paxton (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez File)

The impeachment proceedings against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton were the result of a months-long investigation.

According to the Texas Tribune, the House General Investigating Committee launched a secret investigation into Paxton in March after the A-G asked the state legislature to approve the use of public funds for a more than three-million-dollar settlement.

The settlement was reached between Paxton and former employees that were fired after they accused him of abusing his office to benefit a donor.

Investigators gave testimony on Wednesday echoing the whistleblowers’ allegations, and the Republican-led committee voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend impeachment.

