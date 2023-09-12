Paxton Impeachment Trial Continues Today In Texas Senate

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands between his attorneys Tony Buzbee, front, and Dan Cogdell, rear, as the articles of his impeachment are read during the his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton continues today in Austin.

Paxton has pleaded not guilty to the 16 charges against him. On Monday, Mark Penley, who ran the office’s criminal division, said he and the other whistleblowers were fired when they refused to help a Paxton campaign donor who believed the federal government was after him.

The Texas House impeached Paxton in May, and the Republican-led state Senate will decide whether to remove him from office. The trial is expected to wrap up on Friday.